GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Winslow Twp.
Gateway at Oakcrest
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Pinelands
Villa Marie at Mainland
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Absegami
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Holy Spirit
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Camden Charter Academy
Deptford at Cumberland at Pleasantville
Vineland at Shawnee
Wildwood at Pitman
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Avenue Fields
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Haddon Heights
Cedar Creek at Mainland
St. Joseph at Millville
Absegami at Pleasantville
Cumberland at Deptford
Pitman vs. Wildwood at Fox Park
Buena at ACIT
4:30 p.m.
Delran at Hammonton
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Gateway at Millville
Southern at Toms River South
Hammonton vs. Vineland
Cumberland at Timber Creek
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Absegami vs. Millville at Bridgeton
Pitman vs. St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
ACIT vs. Hammonton at Oakcrest
Mainland at Ocean City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Wildwood vs. Salem at Clayton
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
11:30 a.m.
Garden State Cup at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Pinelands at LBI National Golf Course
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. St. Joseph vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Links Country Club
Buena vs. Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Millville vs. Vineland vs. Ocean City Greate Bay Golf Course
Cumberland vs. Triton at Running Deer Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Tom River North vs. Toms River East vs. Southern at Bey Lea Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Clearview at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Gloucester Tech at Pleasantville
Keyport at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
