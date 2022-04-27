High school schedule for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

BOYS TENNIS
2 p.m.
CAL Tournament second round at Vineland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
2:45 p.m.
Vineland vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Westwood Golf Club
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club
Cape May County Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Millville vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club
Hammonton vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf
Atlantic City vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
BOYS GOLF
9 a.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Charleston Springs Golf Course
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Pinelands Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Seneca at Running Deer Golf Club
Southern vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson Fair-Haven at Shark Hills Golf Course
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Gill St. Bernard's vs. St. Augustine
7 p.m.
Jackson Liberty vs. Lacey Twp. at Clune Park
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Cherry Hill East
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Pennsauken
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Egg Harbor Twp.
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Holy Spirit at Pitney Park
Deptford at Cumberland
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Buena
Cumberland at Deptford
Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway
Camden Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville at Buena
Triton at Cumberland
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Pinelands vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Lakewood
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
