WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

BOYS TENNIS

2 p.m.

CAL Tournament second round at Vineland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

2:45 p.m.

Vineland vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Club

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Westwood Golf Club

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club

Cape May County Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Millville vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club

Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club

Hammonton vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf

Atlantic City vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

BOYS GOLF

9 a.m.

Shore Conference Championships at Charleston Springs Golf Course

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Pinelands Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Seneca at Running Deer Golf Club

Southern vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson Fair-Haven at Shark Hills Golf Course

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Gill St. Bernard's vs. St. Augustine

7 p.m.

Jackson Liberty vs. Lacey Twp. at Clune Park

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Cherry Hill East

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Pennsauken

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Egg Harbor Twp.

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Holy Spirit at Pitney Park

Deptford at Cumberland

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Buena

Cumberland at Deptford

Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway

Camden Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Pleasantville at Buena

Triton at Cumberland

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Pinelands vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Lakewood

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

