WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Action from Friday’s girls lacrosse game between Ocean City and host Egg Harbor Township. On Wednesday, the Red Raiders will play at Millville, and the Eagles will play at Mainland Regional.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Drum Point Turf Field

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

3 p.m.

Cinnaminson at Cedar Creek

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

11 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

Absegami at Millville

2 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

3:30 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgewater-Raritan

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Hammonton

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Cumberland at GCIT

Schalick at Buena

GIRLS LACROSSE

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Howell

Mainland at Cherokee

4 p.m.

Clearview at Ocean City

Haddon Heights at Our Lady of Mercy

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

Jackson Memorial at Barnegat 

11 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Millville at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at ACIT

4 p.m.

Vineland at Buena

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

BOYS TENNIS

10 a.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

11 a.m.

Christian Brothers at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Kingsway at Cumberland

Mainland at Hammonton

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

11:15 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Rancocas Valley

11:30 a.m.

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Hammonton

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

GIRLS GOLF

2:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Ranney Prep at Eagle Ridge Golf Course

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Washington Twp. Municipal Golf Course

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Absegami at Buena

Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Pleasantville

