High school schedule for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Drum Point Turf Field
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
3 p.m.
Cinnaminson at Cedar Creek
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
Absegami at Millville
2 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
3:30 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgewater-Raritan
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Cumberland at GCIT
Schalick at Buena
GIRLS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Howell
Mainland at Cherokee
4 p.m.
Clearview at Ocean City
Haddon Heights at Our Lady of Mercy
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Jackson Memorial at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Millville at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at ACIT
4 p.m.
Vineland at Buena
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
11 a.m.
Christian Brothers at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Kingsway at Cumberland
Mainland at Hammonton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
11:15 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Rancocas Valley
11:30 a.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
GIRLS GOLF
2:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Ranney Prep at Eagle Ridge Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Washington Twp. Municipal Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Pleasantville
