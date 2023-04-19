SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Millville
Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
Vineland at St. Joseph
Bridgeton at Winslow Twp.
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood at Clayton
Toms River East at Southern
Buena at Atlantic City
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
Toms River East at Southern
Bridgewater-Raritan at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Camden Catholic
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Rose at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Saint Augustine Prep at Lawrenceville
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Millville at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Woodstown
Southern vs. Brick Twp.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Marlboro at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Pleasantville at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Mainland vs. Vineland at Absegami
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Atlantic City
Barnegat vs. Lakewood at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Southern
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at LBI National Golf Course
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Seaview Golf Course
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club
Southern vs. Moorestown at Laurel Creek Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Holmdel at Colts Neck County Club
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
