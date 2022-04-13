 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Action from Friday’s girls lacrosse game between Ocean City and host Egg Harbor Township. On Wednesday, the Red Raiders will play at Millville, and the Eagles will play at Mainland Regional.

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Buena at Cape May Tech

Cumberland at Delsea

Penns Grove vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

Toms River East at Southern

5 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Absegami

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Sunpike Fields

Ocean City at Millville

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Southern at Lacey Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

BOY LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Manasquan

5 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Ocean City

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields

Delsea at Cumberland

Brick Twp. at Southern

6 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

BOY TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Southern

Barnegat at Toms River East

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Millville

Cumberland at Delsea

Wildwood vs. Pitman at Fox Park

Christian Brothers at Pinelands

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Camden Tech

Barnegat at Middletown South

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field

Buena at Oakcrest

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville at Absegami

Wildwood at Clayton

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Overbrook

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Delsea

Wildwood vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

Lower Cape May vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

Wildwood vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National

Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at White Oaks Country Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Memorial at Spring Meadows

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Bay Lae Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at Running Deer Golf Club

