High school schedule for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Buena at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Delsea
Penns Grove vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Toms River East at Southern
5 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Absegami
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Sunpike Fields
Ocean City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Southern at Lacey Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
BOY LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Manasquan
5 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Ocean City
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields
Delsea at Cumberland
Brick Twp. at Southern
6 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
BOY TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
Barnegat at Toms River East
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Millville
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Fox Park
Christian Brothers at Pinelands
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Camden Tech
Barnegat at Middletown South
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
Buena at Oakcrest
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville at Absegami
Wildwood at Clayton
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Overbrook
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Delsea
Wildwood vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Lower Cape May vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Wildwood vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
Atlantic City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at White Oaks Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Memorial at Spring Meadows
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Bay Lae Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill West at Running Deer Golf Club
