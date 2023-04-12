BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
Palmyra at Cedar Creek
LEAP Academy at Pleasantville
ACIT vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
1 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
Cumberland at Vineland
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Buena at Holy Spirit
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Winslow Twp.
1 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Vineland
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Triton Reg.
Haddon Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Manasquan
Lacey Twp. at Wall Twp.
11 a.m.
Haddon Twp. at Cedar Creek
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Avenue Fields
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Kingsway vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at White Oaks Country Club
Southern vs. Irvington at Ocean Acres Country Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Pinelands vs. Rancocas Valley at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Cumberland at Highland
Rancocas Valley at Mainland
10:30 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Shawnee
11 a.m.
Christian Brothers at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Overbrook at Hammonton
