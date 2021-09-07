High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, September 7
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Penns Grove at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Absegami at St. Augustine Prep
Middle at Lower Cape May
Pleasantville at Pilgrim
Buena Regional at Wildwood Catholic
at Stone Harbor field
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
OLMA at Absegami
Point Pleasant Beach at Lacey
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Pilgrim
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle
at Boyd Street field
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Our Lady of Mercy
Highland at Cumberland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Middle at Absegami
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
Cumberland at Deptford
