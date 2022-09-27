 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Vineland at Bridgeton

Millville at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Buena at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Mainland vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreation Park

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Buena

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Cumberland at Delsea

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

ACIT at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Pinelands

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Delsea at Cumberland

Gloucester Catholic vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

Brick Twp. at Southern

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Millville at Williamstown

Central Reg. at Southern

Barnegat at Pinelands

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Gateway

Hammonton at Ocean City

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

Atlantic City at Mainland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Pleasantville

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Hammonton at Oakcrest

ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy

Mainland Regional High School vs. Saint Joseph at Victory Bible Church

5:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Whitney Road Complex

Lakewood at Pinelands

4:15 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Timber Creek vs. Triton at Delsea

SURFING

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland at the Gladstone Ave. beach in Margate

