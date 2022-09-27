High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Vineland at Bridgeton
Millville at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Buena at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreation Park
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Buena
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
ACIT at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Delsea at Cumberland
Gloucester Catholic vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Brick Twp. at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Millville at Williamstown
Central Reg. at Southern
Barnegat at Pinelands
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Gateway
Hammonton at Ocean City
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
Atlantic City at Mainland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Hammonton at Oakcrest
ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy
Mainland Regional High School vs. Saint Joseph at Victory Bible Church
5:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Whitney Road Complex
Lakewood at Pinelands
4:15 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Timber Creek vs. Triton at Delsea
SURFING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland at the Gladstone Ave. beach in Margate
