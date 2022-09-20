High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreational Park
Ocean City at Hammonton
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Buena at Vineland
Triton at Cumberland
4:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
Southern at Toms River North
Lakewood at Barnegat
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Absegami at Hammonton
Millville at Vineland
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Mainland at Ocean City
Cumberland at Schalick
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Mainland
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
ACIT at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Buena
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City vs. Vineland at South Vineland Park
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park
SURFING
4 p.m.
Southern Point Pleasant Borough at Harvey Cedars Beach
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.