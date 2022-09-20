 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

102921-pac-spt-calcc

Mainland Regional freshman Sofia Day places first in the Cape-Atlantic League Girls Cross Country championships Thursday in a time of 17 minutes, 38.96 seconds.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreational Park

Ocean City at Hammonton

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Buena at Vineland

Triton at Cumberland

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Lakewood at Barnegat

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Bridgeton

Absegami at Hammonton

Millville at Vineland

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Mainland at Ocean City

Cumberland at Schalick

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville at Mainland

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

ACIT at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Buena

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City vs. Vineland at South Vineland Park

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park

SURFING

4 p.m.

Southern Point Pleasant Borough at Harvey Cedars Beach

