High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Pinelands at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic
ACIT at Vineland
Cumberland at Deptford
Pitman at Wildwood
Buena at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Mainland
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Absegami at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic City
Vineland at ACIT
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Deptford at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
4:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Bridgeton at Middle Twp.
Ocean City at Millville
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Pinelands at Southern
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Mainland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Marlboro at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Absegami vs. Millville Senior at Lakeside Middle School
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Ocean City vs. ACIT at Estell Manor Park
Mainland vs. Vineland at Hammonton
Buena at Oakcrest
Cumberland vs. Deptford at Salem Tech
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. Cape May County Park
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. Cape May County Park
