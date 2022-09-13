 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2021

St. Augustine Prep vs. Ocean City boys soccer game

Ocean City vs St. Augustine Prep the first half of the boys soccer game at Ocean City, NJ. Thursday Sept 30, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Pinelands at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

Oakcrest at Wildwood Catholic

ACIT at Vineland

Cumberland at Deptford

Pitman at Wildwood

Buena at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Mainland

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Hammonton

Absegami at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic City

Vineland at ACIT

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Deptford at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

4:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Bridgeton at Middle Twp.

Ocean City at Millville

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Pinelands at Southern

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Mainland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Toms River East at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Marlboro at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Absegami vs. Millville Senior at Lakeside Middle School

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Ocean City vs. ACIT at Estell Manor Park

Mainland vs. Vineland at Hammonton

Buena at Oakcrest

Cumberland vs. Deptford at Salem Tech

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. Cape May County Park

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. Cape May County Park

