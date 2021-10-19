High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2021

GIRLS TENNIS
11 a.m.
CAL Tournament at Vineland
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
FIELD HOCKEY
Shore Conference Tournament
TBD
Southern at Point Pleasant Borough
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Ocean City
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Mainland
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
5 p.m.
Hammonton at Sterling
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pilgrim Academy at Pinelands
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at St. Joseph
Life Center Academy at Cumberland
7 p.m.
Middle at Ocean City
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pilgrim Academy at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
4:45 p.m.
Winslow Twp. at Buena
5 p.m.
Middle at Ocean City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.