High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2021
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Absegami Millville Girls Tennis

Millville’s first singles Emily Bishop plays Absegami’s Olivia Hughes in girls tennis, in Galloway, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS TENNIS

11 a.m.

CAL Tournament at Vineland

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

FIELD HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament

TBD

Southern at Point Pleasant Borough

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Ocean City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Mainland

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

5 p.m.

Hammonton at Sterling

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m. 

Pilgrim Academy at Pinelands

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at St. Joseph

Life Center Academy at Cumberland

7 p.m.

Middle at Ocean City

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m. 

Pilgrim Academy at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy

4:45 p.m.

Winslow Twp. at Buena

5 p.m.

Middle at Ocean City

