High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II first round
3 p.m.
(14) Cumberland at (3) Wall Twp.
(10) Barnegat at (7) Delsea
3:45 p.m.
(16) Oakcrest at (1) Point Pleasant Borough
(12) Pinelands at (5) Ocean Twp.
4 p.m.
(11) Cedar Creek at (6) Haddonfield
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cherry Hill East
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Pinelands at Shore Reg.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Camden Tech
