High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

090821-pac-spt-fhockey

On September 7 2021, in Galloway, Absegami field hockey hosts Cedar Creek High School. CC #15 Ava Hammond weaves through the Absegami defense.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group II first round

3 p.m.

(14) Cumberland at (3) Wall Twp.

(10) Barnegat at (7) Delsea

3:45 p.m.

(16) Oakcrest at (1) Point Pleasant Borough

(12) Pinelands at (5) Ocean Twp.

4 p.m.

(11) Cedar Creek at (6) Haddonfield

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cherry Hill East

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Pinelands at Shore Reg.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Camden Tech

Cumberland at Delsea

4:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Seneca

Southern at Jackson Liberty

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Cherokee at Mainland

4:45 p.m.

Winslow Twp. at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Gloucester Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

