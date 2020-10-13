 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Mainland at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Cape May Tech

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Millville

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

Delsea at Cumberland

Atlantic Christian at Wildwood

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Mainland

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

Absegami at Oakcrest

Cape May Tech at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Delsea

Wildwood at Cumberland Christian

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Vineland at Mainland

Clearview at Cumberland

Overbrook at Wildwood

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Ocean City

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Triton at Cumberland

2:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Hammonton

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News