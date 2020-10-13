High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Mainland at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Cape May Tech
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Millville
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Delsea at Cumberland
Atlantic Christian at Wildwood
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Mainland
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Absegami at Oakcrest
Cape May Tech at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood at Cumberland Christian
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Vineland at Mainland
Clearview at Cumberland
Overbrook at Wildwood
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Ocean City
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Triton at Cumberland
2:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Hammonton vs Egg Harbor Township field Hockey
