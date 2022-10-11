High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Millville
4 p.m.
Lenape at Ocean City
Cumberland at Highland
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Millville at Mainland
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Raritan at Barnegat
Wildwood at Woodstown
4 p.m.
Cape May County Technical at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Ocean City
Hammonton at Atlantic County Institute of Technology
6 p.m.
Brick at Lacey
6:30 p.m.
Central at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Raritan
4 p.m.
Middle at Atlantic City
Mainland at Oakcrest
St Augustine at Vineland
St Joseph Academy at Wildwood Catholic
Cumberland at Life Center Academy
ACIT at Hammonton
Lacey at Middletown South
Woodstown at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Cape May County Technical at Buena
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey
5 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
ACIT at Hammonton
GIRLS TENNIS
TBD
TBA at Cumberland
2 p.m.
Woodstown at Middle
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Lacey
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Buena at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Wildwood at Pennsville
