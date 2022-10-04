 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Ocet. 4, 2022

  • 0
Cedar Creek St. Joe's field hockey

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School - St. Joseph Academy field hockey game, in Hammonton, Tuesday, Sept. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Raritan at Barnegat

St. Joseph at Absegami

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Buena

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Cumberland at Highland

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

Holy Spirit at Vineland

People are also reading…

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Bridgeton at Maxwell Field

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Neptune

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Cumberland at Millville

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

5 p.m.

Cherokee at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Absegami

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

4 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

Pinelands vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Manchester Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at ACIT

Millville at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Wildwood vs. Salem at Cumberland

Middle Twp. vs. Pleasantville vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Buena

SURFING

4:25 p.m.

Southern at Mainland

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News