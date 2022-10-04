High school schedule for Tuesday, Ocet. 4, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Raritan at Barnegat
St. Joseph at Absegami
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Buena
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Cumberland at Highland
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
Holy Spirit at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Bridgeton at Maxwell Field
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Neptune
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Cumberland at Millville
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
5 p.m.
Cherokee at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Absegami
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
Pinelands vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Manchester Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at ACIT
Millville at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Wildwood vs. Salem at Cumberland
Middle Twp. vs. Pleasantville vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Buena
SURFING
4:25 p.m.
Southern at Mainland
