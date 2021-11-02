High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(9) Allentown at (1) Ocean City
(6) Burlington Twp. at (3) Hammonton
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(14) Washington Twp. at (6) Southern Reg.
Regular season
4 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Group I
3 p.m.
(9) Buena at (8) Gateway Reg.
(10) Wildwood at (7) Audubon
S.J. Group II
2 p.m.
(13) Oakcrest at (4) Cinnaminson
(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Seneca
(16) Pinelands Reg. at (1) Sterling
S.J. Group III
10 a.m.
(12) Barnegat at (5) Middle Twp.
(14) Hammonton at (3) Lacey Twp.
2 p.m.
(12) Cherry Hill West at (5) Mainland Reg.
3 p.m.
(10) Absegami at Westhampton Tech
4 p.m.
(16) Cumberland Reg. at (1) Ocean City
S.J. Group IV
2 p.m.
(12) Egg Harbor Twp. at (5) Kingsway Reg.
(13) Southern Reg. at (4) Millville
3 p.m.
(14) Vineland at (3) Shawnee
S.J. Non-Public Group A
3 p.m.
(11) Our Lady of Mercy at (6) St. Thomas Aquinas
S.J. Non-Public Group B
2 p.m.
(11) Mater Dei at (6) Wildwood Catholic
