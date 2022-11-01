High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Non-Public Group A quarterfinals
2 p.m.
OLMA at Trinity Hall
S.J. Non-Public Group B quarterfinals
3 p.m.
Holy Spirit at St. Rose
S.J. Group III semifinals
3 p.m.
Ocean City at Shawnee
Lacey at Cherry Hill West
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
People are also reading…
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II first round
3 p.m.
Oakcrest at Point Pleasant Boro
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
Pinelands at Ocean City
3 p.m.
Cherry Hill West at Hammonton
S.J. Group IV first round
2 p.m.
Manalapan at EHT
2:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
3 p.m.
Millville at Kingsway
GIRLS TENNIS
CAL Tournament at Vineland
2 p.m.
Cedar Creek, Middle, Millville at Vineland
Other matches
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
GIRLS AND BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest, Vineland at Buena
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group Group III quarterfinals
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Mainland
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River East
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
5 p.m.
Cherokee at Southern
ACIT at Williamstown
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.