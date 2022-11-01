 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

A scene from the Ocean City - Hammonton field hockey championship game in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Hammonton.

GIRLS SOCCER

S.J. Non-Public Group A quarterfinals

2 p.m.

OLMA at Trinity Hall

S.J. Non-Public Group B quarterfinals

3 p.m.

Holy Spirit at St. Rose

S.J. Group III semifinals

3 p.m.

Ocean City at Shawnee

Lacey at Cherry Hill West

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group II first round

3 p.m.

Oakcrest at Point Pleasant Boro

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

Pinelands at Ocean City

3 p.m.

Cherry Hill West at Hammonton

S.J. Group IV first round

2 p.m.

Manalapan at EHT

2:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

3 p.m.

Millville at Kingsway

GIRLS TENNIS

CAL Tournament at Vineland

2 p.m.

Cedar Creek, Middle, Millville at Vineland

Other matches

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

GIRLS AND BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest, Vineland at Buena

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

S.J. Group Group III quarterfinals

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Mainland

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Toms River East

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

5 p.m. 

Cherokee at Southern

ACIT at Williamstown

 

