BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m.
South/Central Group II Tournament at Twisted Dunes Golf Club
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Schalick at Running Deer Golf Club
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Toms River County Cub
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Salesianum at DuPont Country Club
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Winslow Twp. at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Camden Catholic
Kingsway at Hammonton
Vineland at Millville
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland at Birch Grove Park
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Ocean City
ACIT at Pleasantville
Mainland. at Kingsway
6 p.m.
Hammonton vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Par
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Winslow Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Millville
5:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Avenue Field
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Haddon Twp. at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Fields
Vineland at Oakcrest
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Hammonton
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
Wildwood at Pens Grove
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May vs. Middle at Buena
Millville vs. Ocean City vs. Vineland at Hammonton
Absegami at Oakcrest
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Gloucester Tech
St. Augustine at Triton
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
