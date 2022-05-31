High school schedule for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SOFTBALL
S.J. Non-Public B final
4 p.m.
(3) Gloucester Catholic at (1) St. Joseph
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I final
3 p.m.
(2) Middle Twp. at (1) Haddon Twp.
S.J. Group II final
4 p.m.
(2) Pinelands at (1) Haddonfield
S.J. Group III final
3 p.m.
(2) Moorestown at (1) Mainland
BASEBALL
S.J. Group II first round
People are also reading…
4 p.m.
(16) Pleasantville at (1) Cedar Creek
Other games
3:30 p.m.
Millville at St. Augustine
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Lower Cape May
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
5:30 p.m.
Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield H.S.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bridgeton
Southern at Toms River North
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Centerton Country Club
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.