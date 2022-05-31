 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

  • 0
Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph softball_1571.jpeg

St. Joseph's Macie Jacquet takes a pitch against Cedar Creek during a May 4 game in Hammonton. 

 Michael McGarry, Staff Writer

SOFTBALL

S.J. Non-Public B final

4 p.m.

(3) Gloucester Catholic at (1) St. Joseph

BOYS TENNIS

S.J. Group I final

3 p.m.

(2) Middle Twp. at (1) Haddon Twp.

S.J. Group II final

4 p.m.

(2) Pinelands at (1) Haddonfield

S.J. Group III final

3 p.m.

(2) Moorestown at (1) Mainland

BASEBALL

S.J. Group II first round

People are also reading…

4 p.m.

(16) Pleasantville at (1) Cedar Creek

Other games

3:30 p.m.

Millville at St. Augustine

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Lower Cape May

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

5:30 p.m.

Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield H.S.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Bridgeton

Southern at Toms River North

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Centerton Country Club

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News