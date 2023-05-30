BASEBALL
S.J. Group I semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Paulsboro at (1) Buena
S.J. Group III semifinals
3 p.m.
(9) Mainland at (4) Hammonton
S.J. Group IV semifinals
4 p.m.
(11) Eastern at (7) Southern
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
3 p.m.
(5) Holy Spirit at (1) Gloucester Catholic
SOFTBALL
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
4 p.m.
(5) Doane Academy at (1) St. Joseph
BOYS TENNIS
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(10) Palmyra at (2) Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
(5) Buena at (4) Pennsville
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(7) Collingswood at (2) Cumberland
4 p.m.
(8) Cedar Creek at (1) Haddonfield
(6) Haddon Heights at (3) Pinelands
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(8) Toms River South at (1) Ocean City
(7) Shawnee at (2) Mainland
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(7) Vineland at (2) Lenape
(5) Cherokee at (4) Southern
S.J. Non-Public quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(9). St. Augustine at (1) Christian Brothers
BOYS LACROSSE
State Non-Public A first round
4:30 p.m.
(12) St. Joseph (Metuchen) at (5) St. Augustine
State Non-Public B first round
3 p.m.
(11) Morris Catholic at (6) Holy Spirit
GIRLS LACROSSE
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(5) Seneca at (4) Barnegat
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
TBD
(5) Clearview at (4) Ocean City
3 p.m.
(6) Mainland at (3) Cherry Hill West
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Williamstown at (4) Southern
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(8) Absegami at (1) St. Joseph (Metuchen)
