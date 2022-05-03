 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Ocean City vs Mainland baseball

Mainland vs. Ocean City baseball game at Mainland High School Tuesday April 5, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf Course

Mainland vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland Kingsway Regional at Running Deer Golf Club

Southern vs. Central Reg. l at Cedar Creek Golf Course

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Ocean City vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park

Delsea vs. Lower Cape May

ACT at Millville

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Vineland

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood at Salem

Cumberland at Triton

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Barnegat at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest at Underhill Park

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Sterling at Cedar Creek

BOYS LACROSSE

4:30 p.m.

Ocean city at Notre Dame

Barnegat at Toms River North

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Our Lady of Mercy at Woodstown

Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park

Triton at Cumberland

Southern at Brick Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Seneca at Absegami

Millville at Atlantic City

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

Ocean City at Kingsway

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

St. Augustine at Vineland

Buena ay Holy Spirit

Southern at Mainland

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Millville at Mainland

Atlantic City vs. ACIT vs. Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Augustine at Ocean City

Cumberland at Deptford

Toms River South vs. Southern at Brick Twp.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Mainland at Millville

Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City

Atlantic City vs. ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Deptford at Cumberland

Toms River South vs. Southern at Brick Twp.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

5 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

