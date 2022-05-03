High school schedule for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf Course
Mainland vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland Kingsway Regional at Running Deer Golf Club
Southern vs. Central Reg. l at Cedar Creek Golf Course
People are also reading…
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Ocean City vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Delsea vs. Lower Cape May
ACT at Millville
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Vineland
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood at Salem
Cumberland at Triton
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Barnegat at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest at Underhill Park
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Sterling at Cedar Creek
BOYS LACROSSE
4:30 p.m.
Ocean city at Notre Dame
Barnegat at Toms River North
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Our Lady of Mercy at Woodstown
Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park
Triton at Cumberland
Southern at Brick Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Seneca at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
Ocean City at Kingsway
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
St. Augustine at Vineland
Buena ay Holy Spirit
Southern at Mainland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Millville at Mainland
Atlantic City vs. ACIT vs. Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Augustine at Ocean City
Cumberland at Deptford
Toms River South vs. Southern at Brick Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Hammonton vs. Mainland at Millville
Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City
Atlantic City vs. ACIT vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Deptford at Cumberland
Toms River South vs. Southern at Brick Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
5 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.