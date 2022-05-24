High school schedule for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
(9) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Barnegat at (4) Wall Twp.
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Clearview at (4) Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
(7) Lacey Twp. at (2) Moorestown
4 p.m.
(6) Mainland at (3) Cherry Hill West
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Washington Twp. at (3) Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
state Non-Public B
4 p.m.
(6) Red Bank Catholic at (3) Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
S.J. Group II semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Sterling at (1) Cedar Creek
S.J. Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Delsea Reg. at (1) Hammonton
S.J. Group IV semifinal
($) Gloucester Tech at (!) Egg Harbor Twp.
SOFTBALL
S.J. Group IV semifinals
Times not available
GCIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern at Kingsway
S.J. Group III semifinals
Time not available
Delsea at Hammonton
S.J. Group II semifinals
4 p.m.
Sterling at Cedar Creek
Other games
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Wildwood at Pleasantville
ACIT at Millville
Pitman at Cumberland
BASEBALL
2:15 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Glassboro
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Williamstown at Ocean City
Delsea at Cumberland
Salem at Buena
Middletown South at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
ACIT vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Absegami vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
St. Augustine vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
Buena vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winner
Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Seneca at Little Mill Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Cedar creek at Bridgeton
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Region first round
5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Southern
