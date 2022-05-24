 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

(9) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Barnegat at (4) Wall Twp.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(5) Clearview at (4) Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

(7) Lacey Twp. at (2) Moorestown

4 p.m.

(6) Mainland at (3) Cherry Hill West

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(6) Washington Twp. at (3) Southern

BOYS LACROSSE 

state Non-Public B 

4 p.m.

(6) Red Bank Catholic at (3) Holy Spirit 

SOFTBALL

S.J. Group II semifinals

4 p.m.

(4) Sterling at (1) Cedar Creek 

S.J. Group III semifinals

4 p.m.

(4) Delsea Reg. at (1) Hammonton

S.J. Group IV semifinal

($) Gloucester Tech at (!) Egg Harbor Twp.

SOFTBALL

S.J. Group IV semifinals

Times not available

GCIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Southern at Kingsway

S.J. Group III semifinals

Time not available

Delsea at Hammonton

S.J. Group II semifinals

4 p.m.

Sterling at Cedar Creek

Other games

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

Wildwood at Pleasantville

ACIT at Millville

Pitman at Cumberland 

BASEBALL

2:15 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Glassboro

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Williamstown at Ocean City

Delsea at Cumberland 

Salem at Buena 

Middletown South at Lacey Twp. 

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

ACIT vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Absegami vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

St. Augustine vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links

Buena vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winner

Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Seneca at Little Mill Golf Course

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Cedar creek at Bridgeton

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Region first round

5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Southern

