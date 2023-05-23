SOFTBALL
S.J. Group I first round
4 p.m.
(14) Cape May Tech at (3) Woodstown
(10) Pitman at (7) Buena
S.J. Group II first round
3 p.m.
(9) Oakcrest at (8) Barnegat
4 p.m.
(11) Cedar Creek at (6) Middle Twp.
TBA
(13) Lower Cape May at (4) West Deptford
S.J. Group III first round
TBA
(9) Pinelands at (8) Toms River South
(13) Lacey Twp. at (4) Triton
4 p.m.
(10) Mainland at (7) Hammonton
(16) Highland at (1) Ocean City
(12) Absegami at (5) Shawnee
S.J. Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(14) Millville at (3) Kingsway
(12) Toms River North at (5) Southern
(16) Williamstown at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
TBD
(11) Washington Twp. at (6) Vineland
Other games
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Bridgeton
BASEBALL
S.J. Non-Public B first round
3:45 p.m.
(10) Moorestown Friends at (7) St. Joseph
Other games
4 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Camden Charter at Maxwell Field
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Southern
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament semifinals
5 p.m.
(1) Southern vs. (5) Colts Neck at Georgian Court University
(If the Rams win, they will immediately play in the finals against the winner of third-seeded Howell and second-seeded St. John Vianney)
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Middletown North
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Haddon Twp.
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tennis Club
Hammonton at Lower Cape May
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
