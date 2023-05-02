BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Middle Twp. at ACIT
Cherry Hill West at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Ocean City
Millville at Vineland
Oakcrest at Woodstown
Cumberland at Schalick
Toms River North at Southern
4:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Lacey Twp. at ManchesterTwp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Clayton
Williamstown at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Toms River North at Southern
Buena at Ocean City
4:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Middle at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Absegami at Millville
Bridgeton at Vineland
Lacey Twp. at Southern
4:30 p.m.
Haddon Twp. at Mainland
FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Mainland at Hammonton
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Shawnee
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Ocean Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Gateway at Cedar Creek
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
Lower Cape May at Millville
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Riverside
4 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Timber Creek at Hammonton
Toms River East at Southern
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Hammonton vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Millville vs. Eg Harbor Twp. vs. Mainland at Eastlyn Golf Course
St. Augustine vs. Absegami vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf Course
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Pines Barrens Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Washington Twp. at Wedgewood Country Club
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Kingsway at Running Deer Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
Mainland vs. Millville at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Ocean City
Atlantic City vs. Buena at Pleasantville
Lacey Two. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.
