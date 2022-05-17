 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

On May 9 2022, in Hammonton, Hammonton High School softball hosts Egg Harbor Township.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Group I first round

4 p.m.

(13) Camden Academy Charter at (4) Buena

South Jersey Group II first round

4 p.m.

(16) Medford Tech at (1) Cedar Creek

(9) Collingswood at (8) Barnegat

(13) Oakcrest at (4) Sterling

(10) Manchester Twp. at (7) Middle Twp.

(15) Lower Cape May at (2) Haddon Heights

South Jersey Group III first round

3 p.m.

(11) Westampton Tech at (6) Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

(13) Absegami at (4) Delsea

4 p.m.

(16) Pemberton at (1) Hammonton

(9) Mainland at (8) Pinelands

(14) Ocean City at (3) Toms River South

South Jersey Group. IV first round

4 p.m.

(16) ACIT at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.

(12) Clearview at (5) Millville

(13) Vineland at (4) Gloucester Tech

(11) Washington Twp. at (6) Southern

(10) Atlantic City at (7) Cherokee

Other games

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Haddon Twp.

BASEBALL

Joe Hartman Diamond Classic semifinals

4 p.m.

Kingsway at St. Augustine

Other games

4 p.m.

Vineland at ACIT

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

Pilgrim Academy at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

Oakcrest at Mainland

Absegami at Ocean City

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Millville at St. Augustine

Southern at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Burlington Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cape-Atlantic League final

Approx 6 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University

Other games

4 p.m.

Vineland at Mainland

Sterling vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cape-Atlantic League final

4:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University

Other games

4 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Cedar Creek at Sterling

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

Tournament of Champions/Group Championships at Hawk Pointe Golf Club

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Scotland Run Golf Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Colts Neck at Hominy Hill Golf course

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Cape May County Tech vs. Buena Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club

Atlantic City vs. Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Scotland Run Golf Club

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Atlantis Golf Course

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Millville

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Mastery Charter at Pleasantville

Highland at Hammonton

5:15 p.m.

Central Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Washington Twp.

BOYS GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Tri-County Conference at Delsea Reg.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Breaking News