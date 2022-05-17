High school schedule for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

SOFTBALL
South Jersey Group I first round
4 p.m.
(13) Camden Academy Charter at (4) Buena
South Jersey Group II first round
4 p.m.
(16) Medford Tech at (1) Cedar Creek
(9) Collingswood at (8) Barnegat
(13) Oakcrest at (4) Sterling
(10) Manchester Twp. at (7) Middle Twp.
(15) Lower Cape May at (2) Haddon Heights
South Jersey Group III first round
3 p.m.
(11) Westampton Tech at (6) Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
(13) Absegami at (4) Delsea
4 p.m.
(16) Pemberton at (1) Hammonton
(9) Mainland at (8) Pinelands
(14) Ocean City at (3) Toms River South
South Jersey Group. IV first round
4 p.m.
(16) ACIT at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
(12) Clearview at (5) Millville
(13) Vineland at (4) Gloucester Tech
(11) Washington Twp. at (6) Southern
(10) Atlantic City at (7) Cherokee
Other games
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Haddon Twp.
BASEBALL
Joe Hartman Diamond Classic semifinals
4 p.m.
Kingsway at St. Augustine
Other games
4 p.m.
Vineland at ACIT
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Pilgrim Academy at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
Oakcrest at Mainland
Absegami at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Millville at St. Augustine
Southern at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Burlington Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League final
Approx 6 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University
Other games
4 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland
Sterling vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cape-Atlantic League final
4:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Holy Spirit at Stockton University
Other games
4 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Cedar Creek at Sterling
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Tournament of Champions/Group Championships at Hawk Pointe Golf Club
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Scotland Run Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Colts Neck at Hominy Hill Golf course
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Cape May County Tech vs. Buena Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club
Atlantic City vs. Mainland vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Scotland Run Golf Club
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Millville
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Mastery Charter at Pleasantville
Highland at Hammonton
5:15 p.m.
Central Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Washington Twp.
BOYS GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Tri-County Conference at Delsea Reg.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
