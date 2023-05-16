BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Northern Burlington
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at ACIT
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Atlantic City at Millville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Buena at Penns Grove
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine
Delsea at Cumberland
Wildwood at Clayton
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Buena at Cinnaminson
5 p.m.
Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Union Field
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Mainland at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Lower Cape May
LEAP Academy at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Absegami at Ocean City
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Millville at St. Joseph
Delsea at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Fox Park
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Buena at Cinnaminson
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Central Reg. at Absegami
St. Augustine at Lenape
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
Millville at Lower Cape May
Winslow Twp. at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at EggHarbor Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Millville at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Vineland
Triton at Cumberland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Cedar Creek at Pinelands
Pleasantville at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Barnegat at Lakewood
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Absegami vs. Mainland at Seaview Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Atlantis Golf Course
FLAG FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Mainland
