TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #24 Umir Cozart with a hit at bat.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic

Cherokee at St. Augustine

Egg Harbor Twp. at Gloucester Cath.

Ocean County Tournament

Lacey Twp. at Southern

Other games

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Camden Acad. Charter.

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph Acad.

Millville at Atlantic City

At Chelsea Heights Fields

Woodstown at Wildwood

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton

Mainland at Cedar Creek

St. Joseph at Acad. At Holy Spirit

Vineland at Millville

Pleasantville at Middle Twp

At Boyd Street Fields

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Buena

Schalick at Wildwood at Fox Park

Lakewood at Pinelands

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Millville at St. Augustine

Buena at Oakcrest

Pennsville at Wildwood at Fox Park

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

Shore Conference Tournament

Manchester Twp. at Southern

Other matches

4 p.m.

West Windsor-Plainsboro N. at ACIT

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Pleasantville

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

GIRLS LACROSSE

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cherry Hill West

BOYS LACROSSE

TBA

Shore Conference Tournament

Southern in quarterfinal

Other games

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Mainland at Lower Cape May

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Cumberland Co. Championships

At Millville, at Wheaton Field

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

ACIT, Hammonton at Ocean City

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Cumberland Co. Championships

At Millville, at Wheaton Field

ACIT, Ocean City at Hammonton

BOYS/COED GOLF

2 p.m.

Hammonton at Ocean City

At Greate Bay Golf Course

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Central

At Cedar Creek Golf Course

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Absegami

at Seaview Golf Course

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

at Centerton Country Club

Atlantic City at ACIT

at Greentree Golf Club

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

at McCullough’s Emerald G.C.

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

At Avalon Country Club

Wildwood at Schalick

At Union League National G.C.

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Central

At Cedar Creek Golf Course

