High school schedule for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic
Cherokee at St. Augustine
Egg Harbor Twp. at Gloucester Cath.
Ocean County Tournament
Lacey Twp. at Southern
Other games
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Camden Acad. Charter.
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph Acad.
Millville at Atlantic City
At Chelsea Heights Fields
Woodstown at Wildwood
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton
Mainland at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph at Acad. At Holy Spirit
Vineland at Millville
Pleasantville at Middle Twp
At Boyd Street Fields
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Buena
Schalick at Wildwood at Fox Park
Lakewood at Pinelands
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Millville at St. Augustine
Buena at Oakcrest
Pennsville at Wildwood at Fox Park
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
Shore Conference Tournament
Manchester Twp. at Southern
Other matches
4 p.m.
West Windsor-Plainsboro N. at ACIT
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
GIRLS LACROSSE
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cherry Hill West
BOYS LACROSSE
TBA
Shore Conference Tournament
Southern in quarterfinal
Other games
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Mainland at Lower Cape May
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cumberland Co. Championships
At Millville, at Wheaton Field
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
ACIT, Hammonton at Ocean City
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cumberland Co. Championships
At Millville, at Wheaton Field
ACIT, Ocean City at Hammonton
BOYS/COED GOLF
2 p.m.
Hammonton at Ocean City
At Greate Bay Golf Course
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Central
At Cedar Creek Golf Course
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Absegami
at Seaview Golf Course
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
at Centerton Country Club
Atlantic City at ACIT
at Greentree Golf Club
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
at McCullough’s Emerald G.C.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
At Avalon Country Club
Wildwood at Schalick
At Union League National G.C.
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Central
At Cedar Creek Golf Course
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.