High school schedule for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I first round
5:30 p.m.
(16) Buena at (1) Wildwood
South Jersey Group III first round
4 p.m.
(10) Burlington Twp. at (7) Hammonton
(16) Triton at (1) Mainland
5 p.m.
(13) Westampton Tech at (4) Absegami
(14) Highland at (3) Ocean City
7 p.m.
(9) Lacey Twp. at (8) Pemberton
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I first round
5 p.m.
(16) Cape May Tech at (1) Paulsboro
6 p.m.
(12) Buena at (5) Glassboro
7 p.m.
(14) Salem Tech at (3) Wildwood
South Jersey Group III first round
5:30 p.m.
(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
(11) Westampton Tech at (6) Mainland
6:30 p.m.
(14) Absegami at (3) Burlington Twp.
7 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (8) Ocean City
(16) Pinelands at (1) Moorestown
