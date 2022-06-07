High school schedule for Tuesday, June 4, 2022

BASEBALL
S.J. Group II semifinals
4 p.m.
Cinnaminson at Cedar Creek
S.J. Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill West at Ocean City
S.J. Non-Public A semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) St. John Vianney at (1) St. Augustine
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
State quarterfinals
6:30 p.m.
(4) Fair Lawn vs. (1) Southern at South Brunswick H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
