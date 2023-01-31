High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Pitman
5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Holy Spirit
ACIT at Millville
Mainland at Vineland
Deptford at Cumberland
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Cape May Tech at Buena
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Cumberland at Deptford
Pitman at Wildwood
Camden Tech at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Pilgrim Academy at Wildwood Catholic
Vineland at Atlantic City
Millville at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
7:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Buena Middle School
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Varsity Meet at Atlantic City Armory
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Hammonton at Millville
6 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
