TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Pitman

5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

5:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Hammonton at Holy Spirit

ACIT at Millville

Mainland at Vineland

Deptford at Cumberland

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Pleasantville

Cape May Tech at Buena

Bridgeton at Hammonton

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Cumberland at Deptford

Pitman at Wildwood

Camden Tech at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Pilgrim Academy at Wildwood Catholic

Vineland at Atlantic City

Millville at ACIT

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

7:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Buena Middle School

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Varsity Meet at Atlantic City Armory

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Hammonton at Millville

6 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

