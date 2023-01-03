High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Schalick at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Twp. at Marlboro
Pinelands at Monmouth
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Buena
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
6 p.m.
Absegami at Wildwood Catholic
Vineland at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Maple Shade at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Mainland
Atlantic Christian at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Eastside at St. Augustine
Millville at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Monmouth
7 p.m.
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
Buena at Lower Cape May
7:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Buena Reg.
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Christian Brothers vs. Saint Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena
