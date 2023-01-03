 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

121822-pac-spt-hamhoops

On December 13, 2022, in Ocean City, Wildwood Catholic competes with Hammonton girls basketball.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Schalick at Our Lady of Mercy

Lacey Twp. at Marlboro

Pinelands at Monmouth

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Buena

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Mainland at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

6 p.m.

Absegami at Wildwood Catholic

Vineland at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Memorial

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Maple Shade at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville at Mainland

Atlantic Christian at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Eastside at St. Augustine

Millville at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat

Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Monmouth

7 p.m.

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Bridgeton

Buena at Lower Cape May

7:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Buena Reg.

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

Christian Brothers vs. Saint Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

