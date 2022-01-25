 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
agate
011622-pac-spt-oc

On January 15 2022, at Ocean City High School, a quad wrestling tournament is held between Gateway Regional, Eastern, Williamstown, and Ocean City High School. Wrestling at 175, OCHS Sam Williams competes with WHS Jaxon Colbert.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine

Vineland at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East a Southern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

5 p.m.

Wildwood at Clayton

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

Clayton at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East a Southern

BOYS SWIMMING

2:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Toms River YMCA

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Salesianum at St. Augustine

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Toms River YMCA

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

Coed swimming

4 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Complex

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Buena at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

5:50 p.m.

Southern vs. St. John Vianney at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Washington Twp. vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Washington Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

CAL Track Meet V at Atlantic City Armory

Al Zulewski Invitational atBennett Center

