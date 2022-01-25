High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine
Vineland at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East a Southern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
5 p.m.
Wildwood at Clayton
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
Clayton at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East a Southern
BOYS SWIMMING
2:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Toms River YMCA
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Salesianum at St. Augustine
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Toms River YMCA
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Special Services Pool
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
Coed swimming
4 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Complex
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Buena at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
5:50 p.m.
Southern vs. St. John Vianney at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Washington Twp. vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Washington Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville
