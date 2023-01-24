High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

TUESDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Willingboro vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
Cumberland at Highland
Clayton at Wildwood
Barnegat at Pinelands
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
7 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Clayton
5:30 p.m.
Highland at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
Pinelands at Barnegat
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic City vs. Pitman at St. Joseph
6 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
Buena at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Absegami Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Mainland
Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center
5 p.m.
Buena vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.
4 p.m.
Varsity Meet at Atlantic City Armory
