TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Kaden Naame action

St. Augustine's Kaden Naame, bottom, wrestles in the 120-pound bout Wednesday against Kingsway Regional in Buena Vista Township. 

 Patrick Mulranen

TUESDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Willingboro vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church

Cumberland at Highland

Clayton at Wildwood

Barnegat at Pinelands

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

7 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Clayton

5:30 p.m.

Highland at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

Pinelands at Barnegat

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Atlantic City vs. Pitman at St. Joseph

6 p.m.

Absegami at Hammonton

Buena at Middle Twp.

Vineland at Oakcrest

Millville at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Absegami Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Mainland

Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center

5 p.m.

Buena vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

7:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee H.S.

4 p.m.

Varsity Meet at Atlantic City Armory

