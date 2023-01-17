High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Absegami
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Wildwood at Salem Tech
East Brunswick at Barnegat
Buena at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Holy Spirit
Toms River East at Southern
Central Reg. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
ACIT at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Ocean City vs. St. Joseph at St. Augustine
Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy
Wildwood at Salem Tech
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Holy Spirit at ACIT
Pinelands at Central Reg.
6 p.m.
Vineland at Wildwood Catholic
St. Joseph at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
6:45 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Vineland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Lower Cape May vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Absegami at Mainland
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Buena at St. Augustine
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
7 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Gloucester Tech
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Pennsauken
Keansburg at Barnegat
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Aspen Ice Rink
