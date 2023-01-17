 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Absegami

Cumberland at Timber Creek

Wildwood at Salem Tech

East Brunswick at Barnegat

Buena at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Holy Spirit

Toms River East at Southern

Central Reg. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

ACIT at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Ocean City vs. St. Joseph at St. Augustine

Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy

Wildwood at Salem Tech

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Timber Creek at Cumberland

Holy Spirit at ACIT

Pinelands at Central Reg.

6 p.m.

Vineland at Wildwood Catholic

St. Joseph at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

6:45 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Vineland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Lower Cape May vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Absegami at Mainland

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

4:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Buena at St. Augustine

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City at St. Augustine

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

7 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at Gloucester Tech

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

SC Wrestling at Pennsauken

Keansburg at Barnegat

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Aspen Ice Rink

