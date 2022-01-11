 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

010622-pac-spt-oackcrest

On January 5 2022, at the Hess School in Mays Landing, Oakcrest and Millville High School's boys and girls swim teams compete.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at Pennsville

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Barnegat at Brick Memorial

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Highland at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Barnegat

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

7 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Cape May Tech at Mainland

Absegami vs. Holy Spirit at MLK Complex

Buena at Pleasantville

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Cape May Tech at Mainland

Absegami vs. Holy Spirit at MLK Complex

Buena at Pleasantville

Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill West vs. St.Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

Hammonton vs. Clayton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill West vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville

Hammonton vs. Clayton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Mainland

6 p.m.

Absegami at St. Augustine

Ocean Twp. at Lacey Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Armory Meet III at Atlantic City Armory

Rebel Shot and Field Series at Bennett Center

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink

