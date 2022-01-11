High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Cape May Tech
Bridgeton at Pennsville
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Highland at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
7 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Cape May Tech at Mainland
Absegami vs. Holy Spirit at MLK Complex
Buena at Pleasantville
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Cape May Tech at Mainland
Absegami vs. Holy Spirit at MLK Complex
Buena at Pleasantville
Vineland at St. Augustine Prep
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill West vs. St.Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
Hammonton vs. Clayton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill West vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville
Hammonton vs. Clayton at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Mainland
6 p.m.
Absegami at St. Augustine
Ocean Twp. at Lacey Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Armory Meet III at Atlantic City Armory
Rebel Shot and Field Series at Bennett Center
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.