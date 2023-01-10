 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDLUE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

  • 0
121122-pac-spt-sibling

On December 10, 2022, in Mays Landing, Absegami and Cedar Creek compete in swim at the Hess School swimming pool.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

As the days are getting colder and the winter chill is setting in, we tend to become less active, our mental health can also suffer. Here are expert tips on how to beat the winter blues.

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Millville

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

SC Wrestling at Hammonton

Absegami at Mainland

Buena at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Christian Brothers at Southern

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at St. Augustine

BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

People are also reading…

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Bishop Eustace

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

5:45 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at St. Francis Aquatic Center

Mainland Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

BOYS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Buena at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River North at Winding River Ice Rink

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News