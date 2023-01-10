High school schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Millville
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
SC Wrestling at Hammonton
Absegami at Mainland
Buena at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Christian Brothers at Southern
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at St. Augustine
BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Bishop Eustace
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
5:45 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Mainland Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Buena at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River North at Winding River Ice Rink
