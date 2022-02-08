High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Oakcrest at Vineland
SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) vs. Riverdale at Maple Shade
Mainland at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Salem Tech
Wildwood at Woodstown
Paul VI at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Salem Tech at Cumberland
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Camden
BOYS SWIMMING
South Group A first round
3:30 p.m.
(11) Atlantic City vs. (6) Shawnee at Camden County Tech
South Group B first round
(12) Cumberland vs. (5) Clearview at Gloucester Tech
South Group C first round
4 p.m.
(12) Lower Cape May vs. (5) Middle Twp. at Cape May Special Services Pool
GIRLS SWIMMING
South Group A first round
4 p.m.
(11) Kingsway at (6) Atlantic City
4:45 p.m.
(12) Eastern at (6) Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center
ICE HOCKEY
5:45 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink at the Princeton Day School
