High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball

Mainland Regional High School plays Ocean City in girls basketball, in Linwood, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Oakcrest at Vineland

SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) vs. Riverdale at Maple Shade

Mainland at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Salem Tech

Wildwood at Woodstown

Paul VI at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Salem Tech at Cumberland

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Camden 

BOYS SWIMMING

South Group A first round

3:30 p.m.

(11) Atlantic City vs. (6) Shawnee at Camden County Tech

South Group B first round

(12) Cumberland vs. (5) Clearview at Gloucester Tech

South Group C first round

4 p.m.

(12) Lower Cape May vs. (5) Middle Twp. at Cape May Special Services Pool

GIRLS SWIMMING

South Group A first round

4 p.m.

(11) Kingsway at (6) Atlantic City 

4:45 p.m.

(12) Eastern at (6) Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center 

ICE HOCKEY

5:45 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink at the Princeton Day School

8 p.m.

Southern vs. St. Rose at Jersey Shore Arena

