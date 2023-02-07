BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round
4 p.m.
(21) Cape May Tech at (12) Pleasantville
5 p.m.
(19) Buena Regional at (14) Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
(18) Bridgeton at (15) Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
(17) Oakcrest at (16) Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
(20) Vineland at (13) Middle Twp.
Shore Conference Tournament
5:30 p.m.
Ocean Township at Southern
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Ranney School
Other games
4 p.m.
Salem Tech at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Timber Creek at Cumberland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first round
5 p.m.
(18) ACIT at (15) Buena Reg.
5:30 p.m.
(17) Cape May Tech at (16) Millville
(19) St. Joseph at (14) Vineland
Shore Conference Tournament
5:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Shore Reg.
Other games
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Salem Tech
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Neptune
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Wall Twp. at Lacey twp.
6:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Delran
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group B first round
4 p.m.
(8) Toms River East vs. (5) Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
S.J. Group A first round
4:30 p.m.
(7) Washington Twp. vs. (6) Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center
S.J. Group C first round
3:30 p.m.
(8) Barnegat vs. (5) Wall Twp. at Neptune Aquatic Center
WRESTLING
State Non-Public A first round
6 p.m.
(8) St. Augustine vs. (9) Pope John XXIII at Delbarton
(Winner will immediately wrestle Delbarton)
State Non-Public B first round
6 p.m.
(8) Holy Spirit vs. (9) Donovan Catholic at St. John Vianney
(Winner immediately wrestles St. John Vianney)
Other matches
5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Pemberton
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Toms River South
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Freehold Twp. at Winding River Ice Rink
