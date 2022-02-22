High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

BOYS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
State Group B semifinal
At Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy
Ocean City vs. Chatham
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
OLMA at Hammonton
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Middle at Holy Spirit
Vineland at ACIT
Glassboro at Cumberland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Township
5 p.m.
Kingsway at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Barnegat at Freehold Township
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
4:15 p.m.
Manchester Township at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Woodbury at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Buena
Middle at Millville
Wildwood Catholic at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Barnegat at Ocean Township
7 p.m.
Camden Tech at Vineland
