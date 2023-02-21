BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Non-Public B first round
5:30 p.m.
(13) Moorestown Friends vs. (4) St. Joseph at Buena
(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Holy Cross Prep
S.J. Group II first round
5:30 p.m.
(12) Pleasantville at (5) Overbrook
6:45 p.m.
(9) Lower Cape May at (8) Medford Tech
7 p.m.
(11) Cedar Creek at (6) Haddon Heights
(1) Gloucester at (7) Middle Twp.
S.J. Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(14) Atlantic City at (4) Eastern
(10) Southern at (7) Cherry Hill East
6 p.m.
(14) Millville at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
(11) ACIT at (6) Cherokee
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Non-Public Group A first round
4:15 p.m.
(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Pingry
S.J. Group II first round
5 p.m.
(16) Gloucester at (1) Middle Twp.
4:15 p.m.
(12) Lower Cape May at (5) Medford Tech
4:30 p.m.
(10) Cedar Creek at (7) Manchester Twp.
S.J. Group IV first round
4:30 p.m.
(12) Kingsway Reg. at (5) Atlantic City
5 p.m.
(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Toms River East
5:30 p.m.
(10) Central Reg. at (7) Bridgeton
6:15 p.m.
(11) Vineland at (6) Lenape
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA Meet No. 16 at Bennett Center
