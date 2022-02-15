High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2022

TUESDAY’S HIGH
school schedule CHOOL S
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Kingsway at Millville
Our Lady of Mercy at Palmyra
Hammonton at Pennsauken
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Vineland at Cape May Tech
Timber Creek at Middle Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Hammonton
New Egypt at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Pleasantville
5:45 p.m.
Palmyra at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Paul VI at St. Augustine
7 p.m.
Camden Tech at Absegami
GIRLS SWIMMING
State Non-Public A quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Our Lady of Mercy at (3) Pingry
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Rebel Shot Put Series at Bennett Center
