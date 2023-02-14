TUESDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAL Tournament semifinals at Millville High School
5 p.m.
(3) Egg Harbor Township vs. (2) Mainland Regional
7 p.m.
(13) Middle Township vs. (1) St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph Academy at Masterly Chapter of Camden
4:30 p.m.
Haddon Township at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
5:30 p.m.
West Deptford at Ocean City at OC Intermediate School
Holy Spirit at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
South Jersey Public C semifinal
(4) Oakcrest vs. (1) Haddonfield at GCIT
4 p.m.
South Jersey Public B semifinal
(6) Moorestown at (2) Mainland Regional
South Jersey Public A semifinal
(3) Egg Harbor Township vs. (2) Cherokee at Camden County Tech
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Freehold Township at Winding River Ice Arena
