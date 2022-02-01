 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball

Mainland Regional High School plays Ocean City in girls basketball, in Linwood, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

St. Augustine at Buena

St. Joseph at Mainland

6 p.m.

Vineland at ACIT

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Toms River North at Southern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Rancocas Valley

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

ACIT at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Millville

Pleasantville at Ocean City

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Overbrook at Wildwood

Holy Spirit at Eastern

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Mainland at Clearview

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Vineland

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Shore Conference Championships at Neptune Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Ocean Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

CAL Meet VII at Atlantic City Armory

