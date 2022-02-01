High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Buena
St. Joseph at Mainland
6 p.m.
Vineland at ACIT
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Toms River North at Southern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Rancocas Valley
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
ACIT at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Millville
Pleasantville at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Overbrook at Wildwood
Holy Spirit at Eastern
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Mainland at Clearview
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Neptune Aquatic Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Ocean Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
CAL Meet VII at Atlantic City Armory
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.