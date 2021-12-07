High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

BOYS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Saint Augustine vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Absegami at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Vineland at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech
5:30 p.m.
Kingsway at Mainland
GIRLS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Absegami at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Vineland at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech
5:30 p.m.
Kingsway at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Saint Augustine vs. Cherokee at Laurel Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherokee at Laurel Lanes
5:30 p.m.
