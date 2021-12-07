 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

AC swimming

Atlantic City vs Middle Township during swim meet at Atlantic City High School Wednesday Dec 1, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BOYS SWIMMING

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Saint Augustine vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Absegami at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Vineland at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech

5:30 p.m.

Kingsway at Mainland

GIRLS SWIMMING

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Absegami at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Vineland at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech

5:30 p.m.

Kingsway at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Saint Augustine vs. Cherokee at Laurel Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherokee at Laurel Lanes

5:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

