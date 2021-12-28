High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

NOTE: All schedules subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern Tournament at Eastern H.S.
10:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Moorestown
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
at Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood
Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket
Consolation
10:45 a.m.
Cumberland vs. Barnegat
Championship
4:45 p.m.
ACIT vs. Boys Latin (Phila.)
Doug DeWeese Memorial Bracket
Consolation
12:15 p.m.
Winslow vs. St. Joseph's by the Sea (N.Y.)
Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket
First round
1:45 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Phoenixville (Pa.)
3:15 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Brandywine (Del.)
Woodstown Tournament, at Woodstown H.S.
1:30 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Camden Academy Charter
Other games
1 p.m.
Vineland vs. Delsea Regional
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodstown Tournament
at Woodstown H.S.
10 a.m.
Paulsboro vs. Bridgeton
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
at Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood
John Carlson Memorial Bracket
Consolation
10:45 a.m.
Cumberland vs. Oakcrest
Championship
3:15 p.m.
OLMA vs. Millville
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket
Championship
4:45 p.m.
To be determined vs. Woodbury
Lady Wave Holiday Basketball Tournament
at Long Branch H.S.
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough
Other games
12:30 p.m.
Pennsville Memorial vs. Cedar Creek
WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Battle for the Belt at Ferguson Recreation Center
Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial
Overbrook Holiday Tournament at Overbrook H.S.
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Salem at St. Joseph
Hunterdon Central Invitational at Hunterdon Central
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
SJTCA Winter Meet at Toms River Sports Complex
ICE HOCKEY
11 a.m.
2021 Winding River Holiday Tournament at Winding River Ice Rink
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
