High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

122321-pac-spt-stjoe

On December 22 2021, at the Hammonton Middle School, St.Joe's hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

NOTE: All schedules subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Tournament at Eastern H.S.

10:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Moorestown

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

at Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood

Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket

Consolation 

10:45 a.m.

Cumberland vs. Barnegat

Championship

4:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. Boys Latin (Phila.)

Doug DeWeese Memorial Bracket

Consolation

12:15 p.m.

Winslow vs. St. Joseph's by the Sea (N.Y.)

Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket

First round

1:45 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Phoenixville (Pa.)

3:15 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Brandywine (Del.)

Woodstown Tournament, at Woodstown H.S.

1:30 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Camden Academy Charter

Other games

1 p.m.

Vineland vs. Delsea Regional

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodstown Tournament 

at Woodstown H.S.

10 a.m.

Paulsboro vs. Bridgeton

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

at Wildwoods Convention Center, Wildwood

John Carlson Memorial Bracket

Consolation 

10:45 a.m.

Cumberland vs. Oakcrest

Championship  

3:15 p.m.

OLMA vs. Millville

Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket

Championship  

4:45 p.m.

To be determined vs. Woodbury

Lady Wave Holiday Basketball Tournament

at Long Branch H.S.

Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough

Other games

12:30 p.m.

Pennsville Memorial vs. Cedar Creek

WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Battle for the Belt at Ferguson Recreation Center

Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial

Overbrook Holiday Tournament at Overbrook H.S.

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Salem at St. Joseph

Hunterdon Central Invitational at Hunterdon Central

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

SJTCA Winter Meet at Toms River Sports Complex

ICE HOCKEY

11 a.m.

2021 Winding River Holiday Tournament at Winding River Ice Rink

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

