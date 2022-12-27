High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket
11:30 a.m.
St. Joseph vs. Bishop Eustace
1 p.m.
Pemberton vs. Ocean City
Frank McAlarnen Memorial Showcase
5:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Glassboro
William Chickie Ludman Memorial Showcase
7:15 p.m.
Camden Eastside vs. Middle Twp.
Score at the Shore at Southern Reg.
Noon
(2) Lenape vs (7) Pleasantville
1:45 p.m.
(3) Holy Spirit vs (6) Southern
3:30 p.m.
(4) Cedar Creek vs (5) Howell
5:15 p.m.
(1) Mainland vs (8) WWP-South
Haddons Showcase at Haddonfield H.S.
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Palmyra
Other games
Noon
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
1 p.m.
Atlantic City at Cherokee
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Tom Jorgenson Memorial Showcase
10 a.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Cumberland
Showcase Game
11:30 a.m.
Bensalem vs.Oakcrest
John Pierantozzi Showcase
4:15 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Archbishop Ryan
Genny Farnan Memorial Title
7:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Hubert’s (Pennsylvania)
SJIBT Christmas Tournament at Clearview Reg.
10:30 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Kingsway
Score at the Shore at Southern Regional
10 a.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial
11:15 a.m.
Middle Township vs. Neptune
3:15 p.m.
Mainland vs. Lenape
Other games
10 a.m.
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Hunterdon Central Tournament at Hunterdon Central
9:30 a.m.
St. Joseph vs.Oakcrest at Barnegat
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Manalapan at Robbinsville
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Holiday Festival at Ocean Breeze
SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center
