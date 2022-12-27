 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

121922-pac-spt-pvillebb

On December 18, 2022, at Ocean City High School, Pleasantville high school boys basketball competes with Vineland.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket

11:30 a.m.

St. Joseph vs. Bishop Eustace

1 p.m.

Pemberton vs. Ocean City

Frank McAlarnen Memorial Showcase

5:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Glassboro

William Chickie Ludman Memorial Showcase

7:15 p.m.

Camden Eastside vs. Middle Twp.

Score at the Shore at Southern Reg.

Noon

(2) Lenape vs (7) Pleasantville

1:45 p.m.

(3) Holy Spirit vs (6) Southern

3:30 p.m.

(4) Cedar Creek vs (5) Howell

5:15 p.m.

(1) Mainland vs (8) WWP-South

Haddons Showcase at Haddonfield H.S.

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Palmyra

Other games

Noon

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

1 p.m.

Atlantic City at Cherokee

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Tom Jorgenson Memorial Showcase

10 a.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Cumberland

Showcase Game

11:30 a.m.

Bensalem vs.Oakcrest

John Pierantozzi Showcase

4:15 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Archbishop Ryan

Genny Farnan Memorial Title

7:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Hubert’s (Pennsylvania)

SJIBT Christmas Tournament at Clearview Reg.

10:30 a.m.

Hammonton vs. Kingsway

Score at the Shore at Southern Regional

10 a.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial

11:15 a.m.

Middle Township vs. Neptune

3:15 p.m.

Mainland vs. Lenape

Other games

10 a.m.

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Hunterdon Central Tournament at Hunterdon Central

9:30 a.m.

St. Joseph vs.Oakcrest at Barnegat

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Manalapan at Robbinsville

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Holiday Festival at Ocean Breeze

SJTCA Meet at Bennett Center

