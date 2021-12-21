 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Atlantic City Girls Basketball

Sanai Macon player for Atlantic City high school girls basketball team practice Wednesday Dec 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Camden Tech

Clayton at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

Mainland at ACIT

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

Wildwood at Clayton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

6 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic Christian

Vineland at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

7 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cherry Hill East

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

Buena at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

SC Wrestling vs. Audubon at Schalick

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

BOYS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

3:15 p.m.

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

4:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

3:15 p.m.

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

4:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Winding river Ice Rink

4:40 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Aspen Ice at Randolph

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Camden Tech vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Camden Tech vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

South Jersey at Atlantic City Armory

Polar Bear Meet at Pennsville H.S.

