High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Camden Tech
Clayton at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
Mainland at ACIT
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
Wildwood at Clayton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
6 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic Christian
Vineland at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
7 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cherry Hill East
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
Buena at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
SC Wrestling vs. Audubon at Schalick
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
BOYS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
3:15 p.m.
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
4:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
3:15 p.m.
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
4:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Winding river Ice Rink
4:40 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Aspen Ice at Randolph
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Camden Tech vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Camden Tech vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero Turnersville
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.