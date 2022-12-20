High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland at GCIT
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May vs. Cape May County Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Martin Luther King School
5 p.m.
Buena at Oakcrest
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Mainland at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Mainland at St. Augustine
WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Medford Tech at Holy Spirit
Pilgrim Academy at Buena
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Camden
Wildwood at Clayton
5:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cumberland at Highland
Clayton at Wildwood
Buena at Pilgrim Academy
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. St. Joseph at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Manalapan at Winding River Ice Rink
