TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

121122-pac-spt-sibling

On December 10, 2022, in Mays Landing, Absegami and Cedar Creek compete in swim at the Hess School swimming pool.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland at GCIT

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May vs. Cape May County Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Martin Luther King School

5 p.m.

Buena at Oakcrest

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Mainland at St. Augustine

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Mainland at St. Augustine

WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Medford Tech at Holy Spirit

Pilgrim Academy at Buena

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Camden

Wildwood at Clayton

5:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cumberland at Highland

Clayton at Wildwood

Buena at Pilgrim Academy

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Central Reg.

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. St. Joseph at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Southern vs. Manalapan at Winding River Ice Rink

