High school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Buena at St. Augustine
4 p.m.
Mainland at Millville at Holly City Family Center
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
6 p.m.
Rancocas Valley at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Buena at St. Augustine
4 p.m.
Mainland at Millville at Holly City Family Center
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
6 p.m.
Rancocas Valley at Vineland
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Di Donato’s Bowling
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Di Donato’s Bowling
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Seneca at Medford Lanes
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
