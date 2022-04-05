 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

  • 0
Spirit

Holy Spirit girls lacrosse team Tuesday March 22, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp. 

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

Buena at Cape May Tech

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Mainland

Hammonton at Millville

Absegami at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Cumberland at Deptford

Wildwood at Clayton

Atlantic City vs. ACIT at Chelsea Heights field 

Lakewood at Pinelands

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Douglas Park

Ocean City at Mainland

St. Joseph's Prep at St. Augustine Prep

Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields

6 p.m.

St. Rose at Barnegat 

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m. 

Toms River East at Barnegat 

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp. 

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat 

Pinelands at Lacey Twp. 

4 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

Middle Twp. at Kingsway

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Fox Park

Brick Memorial at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp. 

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Cumberland at Deptford

Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Mainland at Atlantic City

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Hammonton at Vineland

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Brick Memorial

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Millville

Delsea at Cumberland

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

11 a.m.

Cape May County Championships at Shore Gate Golf Club

1 p.m.

Wildcat Invitational at Renault Winery

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links

GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m.

Varsity Showcase at Meadows at Middlesex Golf Course

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill East at Woodcrest Golf

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Cedar Creek Golf Course 

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Atlantis Golf Course 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m. 

Barnegat at Manchester Twp. 

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at St. Augustine Prep

Toms River East at Southern

5:15 p.m.

Eastern at Egg Harbor Twp. 

5:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

