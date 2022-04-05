High school schedule for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Buena at Cape May Tech
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
Hammonton at Millville
Absegami at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Cumberland at Deptford
Wildwood at Clayton
Atlantic City vs. ACIT at Chelsea Heights field
Lakewood at Pinelands
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Douglas Park
Ocean City at Mainland
St. Joseph's Prep at St. Augustine Prep
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
6 p.m.
St. Rose at Barnegat
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
Middle Twp. at Kingsway
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Fox Park
Brick Memorial at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Cumberland at Deptford
Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Mainland at Atlantic City
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton at Vineland
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Brick Memorial
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Millville
Delsea at Cumberland
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
11 a.m.
Cape May County Championships at Shore Gate Golf Club
1 p.m.
Wildcat Invitational at Renault Winery
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m.
Varsity Showcase at Meadows at Middlesex Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherry Hill East at Woodcrest Golf
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Cedar Creek Golf Course
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River East at Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at St. Augustine Prep
Toms River East at Southern
5:15 p.m.
Eastern at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
